HAMMOND — A Morristown man is facing multiple charges in connection with alleged threats he made to a woman and child while driving along County Route 6 on Thursday, nearly causing a crash.
Deric J. Krake, 26, of Morristown, was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by state police.
According to state police, on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., Mr. Krake threatened an unnamed woman and her child while she was driving down County Route 6 in Hammond. Mr. Krake shouted profanities, made obscene gestures and attempted to force the woman off the road, nearly causing a crash and causing damage to the victim’s vehicle.
State police and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies searched the area in an attempt to find Mr. Krake and found him hiding in his vehicle, parked in the trees in a field off of County Route 6.
Mr. Krake attempted to drive away, across the field. He drove over an earthen embankment, launching his vehicle into the air before it crashed back into the ground, completely destroying it.
Police learned later Mr. Krake was using the vehicle he totaled without permission from the owner.
Mr. Krake’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.10% when state police administered a test after he was taken into custody.
He was arraigned at the Clifton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Krake was set to reappear in the Morristown Town Court on Monday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.