MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Town Council will be reducing the number of justices that preside over town court from two to one by the end of the year.
For most of 2021, Morristown Town Court has been presided over by Justices James T. Phillips Jr. and Lisa Whitmarsh. However, Ms. Whitmarsh, who had been a town justice since 2014, resigned on June 7 after moving out of state and that allowed the town board to look at the possibility of reducing the number of justices, according to Town Supervisor Frank Putman.
Mr. Putman said the town board held a public hearing — which no one attended — and then adopted a resolution in June making it official that Ms. Whitmarsh’s vacancy would not be filled, even though her position was up for election and her name will be on the ballot in the November election.
“We had a hearing and we made a motion. It’s now effective. We will going forward with one judge from here on out,” said Mr. Putman. “We found this the perfect opportunity to go to one judge because basically the case load doesn’t warrant two judges.”
The town council resolution stated “the Town Board of the Town of Morristown has determined that the case load assigned to and handled by the Justice Court for the Town of Morristown is such that a single justice may effectively manage the aforesaid case load.”
It also stated that it was determined “that it is in the best fiscal interests of the residents of the Town of Morristown to eliminate one Town Justice position effective upon the expiration of the current term ending on December 31, 2021.”
Town councilors Gary Turner, David VanArnam, Chris Coffin and Shawn Macaulay as well as Mr. Putman voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
Mr. Phillips, who has been the town justice since 1977, will continue to preside over town court the first and third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. He will be compensated for the increased workload, according to Mr. Putman.
“We will be compensating the one judge more than what his salary was before because he will be picking up additional cases. He will not be holding court any more days of the month,” said Mr. Putman.
According to town court officials, the court saw 684 new cases in 2020 while closing 522. These cases include criminal, penal and vehicle and traffic violations.
As of Aug. 31, there have been 368 new cases while the court has closed 196 cases.
Town court currently has two clerks, Carol Woodcock and Judy Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.