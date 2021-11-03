CANTON — Attorney Andrew S. Moses, of Canton, was elected Tuesday night to serve as St. Lawrence County Family Court judge, winning 58.34% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections.
Mr. Moses, who ran on the Republican and Conservative tickets, is expected to start his 10-year term on Jan. 1. He faced fellow attorney Alexander Lesyk, who ran on the Democratic and Sensible People tickets.
“I’m overwhelmed and very grateful to all the voters and supporters across the county,” Mr. Moses said. “I thank everybody for their support, and I will do the best I can to protect the children of the county and give everyone a voice in the courtroom.”
“I’d also like to wish Mr. Lesyk much luck in the future,” he added.
Mr. Lesyk said he called Mr. Moses Tuesday night to congratulate and wish him luck, saying that Mr. Moses would serve the county well.
“As for me,” Mr. Lesyk said, “I’m going to be fine. I gave it my best shot, but I still have employment and things to do.”
Mr. Lesyk said he will continue working as the principal court attorney for Judge Robert G. Main Jr., acting Family Court judge for Franklin County.
“I’m very thankful to all of the people who helped me, and to my wife in particular,” Mr. Lesyk said. He said there are “a lot of positives” that came out of this campaign, including the friends he’s made.
This was Mr. Moses’ second bid for the seat. Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris has served since 2011, when she defeated Mr. Moses.
Mr. Moses worked for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services as a staff attorney from 1992 to 1995, and again from 2015 to 2017. He also worked for the St. Lawrence County Attorney’s Office as deputy county attorney from 2002 until 2015, and ran a private practice as an attorney-for-child, which advocates for the child or children in court disputes.
According to nysenate.gov, the St. Lawrence County Family Court judge makes $119,800 per year.
Lesyk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.