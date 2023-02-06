CANTON — A Gouverneur woman who caused the death of her 18-year-old daughter in June 2020 was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to 20 years in state prison for the act.

Lashanna N. Charlton was also ordered to undergo five additional years of supervision upon her release from prison after pleading guilty Dec. 5 to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Treyanna N. Summerville, a senior at Gouverneur Central School at the time of her death.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.