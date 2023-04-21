CANTON — A motion has been filed to dismiss the murder charge against Frederick A. Wing Jr., the Gouverneur man wrongfully charged with murdering Ronald E. “Huck” Durham.
Mr. Durham was found dead of a stab wound to the neck in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur on Feb. 11. Mr. Wing was charged later that day and jailed for nearly three weeks. He was released March 2 after the investigation determined Mr. Wing’s innocence, which led to Adam W. Smith, 46, being charged with Mr. Durham’s murder and the March 1 murder of William M. Freeman in his Rossie home.
Following Smith’s arraignment in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday morning, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua met with reporters to answer questions. He said he filed paperwork with Judge Gregory P. Storie to reduce the murder felony to a misdemeanor and “to have the charge returned to Town of Rossie Court where it was originally filed.”
“He may sign it today, or he may sign it Monday, then it’s back to Rossie court,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Mr. Wing’s last county court appearance was in mid-March. He went in front of Judge Storie to have the terms of his release from jail reduced. He was originally released under probationary supervision. That March appearance reduced his status to released on his own recognizance, meaning he no longer has to report to probation but is required to show up for any scheduled court appearances.
Officials haven’t gone into details about the evidence that led police to believe Mr. Wing killed Mr. Durham. State police underwater recovery investigators were searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur for evidence in February. Police declined to say whether they found anything.
“At the time that law enforcement began investigating that crime, we were provided information from Mr. Wing indicating he had intimate knowledge of what happened. They did not arrest Mr. Wing on some whim,” and based on the available evidence, “they had probable cause to believe Mr. Wing committed that crime,” Mr. Pasqua said March 7.
Following a March 6 court appearance where Mr. Wing was officially placed under probationary supervision, he said little after having been advised by Mr. Narrow to not make comments to the press. He did, however, thank the St. Lawrence County jail corrections officers with treating him well during his 19 days incarcerated there.
“I want to say thank you to the correctional facility over in Canton … they were very kind to me,” Mr. Wing said right after the hearing.
Mr. Wing has intellectual disabilities that made it difficult for him to understand what was happening after he’d been interviewed by state police on Feb. 11, according to his cousin, Jessica M. Bice of Gouverneur.
She has said she doesn’t believe Mr. Wing was able to understand the situation in which he found himself after being arrested. She visited her cousin in jail the Sunday after he was arrested and asked him if he understood that he was being charged with a felony and what his Miranda rights are.
“When I asked him about what Miranda rights were, he thought it had something to do with drinking. He thought he was in trouble for something with drinking,” she said following the March 6 court appearance.
She says he also didn’t know what a felony means.
“He thought it was something he had to pay for. He said he didn’t have any money for it,” because Mr. Wing’s only income is from Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Mrs. Bice said.
Following Mr. Wing’s release, Mrs. Bice said he is happy to be home on a comfortable bed and spending time with his family and friends.
“He was happy to look at tractors all weekend on the computer, and be in a comfy bed,” she said March 6.
Mr. Wing’s family has believed in his innocence from the beginning. They said he and Mr. Durham were close friends, having almost a father-and-son relationship.
“He wants to grieve his good friend … and see the Durham family to properly say he’s sorry for their loss and hug them,” Mrs. Bice said.
“(Mr. Durham’s relatives) wanted to reach out and speak with Freddy after Huck’s death. He wasn’t able to, because one, he was incarcerated, and two there was an order of protection in place,” Mr. Wing’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow, said in March. “Huck and Freddy were good friends. Now Freddy can mourn with Huck’s family.” Mrs. Bice credits a community effort for getting her cousin exonerated and represented by Mr. Narrow.
Announcing Smith’s arrest on March 7, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told members of the press that there is “some association” between Mr. Durham, Mr. Freeman and Smith. He declined to comment further.
