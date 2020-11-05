POTSDAM — A Canton man died Wednesday night following a reported motorcycle crash on Clarkson Avenue in Potsdam.
The Potsdam Police Department and Potsdam fire and rescue were dispatched at about 5:03 p.m. to a motorcycle-vehicle collision, and responders said they found the motorcycle operator, Gene P. Knight, to be “severely injured” and began emergency life-saving measures.
Mr. Knight, 67, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he later died.
A preliminary investigation, according to Potsdam police, indicates Mr. Knight was traveling north on Clarkson Avenue when traffic stopped at a pedestrian crossing. Police believe Mr. Knight was unable to stop, struck the vehicle in front of him and was ejected from the motorcycle, colliding with a southbound vehicle.
Police say no charges are expected to be filed.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Clarkson University Safety and Security assisted on scene.
