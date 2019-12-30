PIERCEFIELD — The Mount Arab “First Day” hike, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, has been postponed due to icy conditions across the north country.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host the hike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25.
The Mount Arab trailhead is located off Mount Arab Road in the town of Piercefield, and the DEC describes the nearly two-mile trail as “moderately difficult.”
For more information, contact the DEC Potsdam office at (315) 265-3090 or email information.R6@dec.ny.gov.
