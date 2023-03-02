Mountain Warriors sled hockey tournament adjusts schedule

The Mountain Warriors sled hockey team has made adjustments to its tournament schedule starting March 4. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

The annual Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Tournament has had to remake its tournament schedule due to the loss of ice at SUNY Canton’s Roos House, the traditional home of the tournament. The six team tournament will have its games divided among St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena, The Canton Pavilion and SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.

Game start start at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Appleton Arena and finish with the Championship Game Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Canton Pavilion.

