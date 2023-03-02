Mountain Warriors sled hockey tournament adjusts schedule

The annual Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Tournament has had to remake its tournament schedule due to the loss of ice at SUNY Canton’s Roos House, the traditional home of the tournament. The six team tournament will have its games divided among St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena, The Canton Pavilion and SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Game start start at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Appleton Arena and finish with the Championship Game Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Canton Pavilion.
Game 1 Syracuse CNY Flyers vs Fort Drum Mountain Warriors, Appleton Arena 7:30 a.m.
Game 2 Buffalo Warrior Vets vs. Durham Steelhawks Appleton Arena 9 a.m.
Game 3 Kingston Knights vs Vermont Pioneeers Appleton Arena 10:30 a.m.
Game 4 Durham Steelhawks vs. Fort Drum Mountain Warrios Canton Pavilion 12 p.m.
Game 5 Buffalo Warrior Vets vs Kingston Knights Canton Pavilion 1:30 p.m.
Game 6: Syracuse CNY Flyers vs. Vermont Pioneers 3 p.m. Canton Pavilion
Game 7: Durham Steelhawks vs. Kingston Knights 4:30 p.m. Canton Pavilion
Game 8 Syracuse CNY Flyers vs. Buffalo Warrior Vets 6 p.m. Canton Pavilion
Game 9 Fort Drum Mountain Warriors vs. Vermon Pioneers Maxcy Hall Potsdam 7:30 a.m.
Game 10 Durham Steelhawks vs. Syracuse CNY Flyers Maxcy Hall Potsdam 8:45 a.m.
Game 11 Vermont Pioneers vs. Buffalo Warrior Vets Maxcy Hall Potsdam 10:15 a.m.
Game 12 Kingston Knights vs. Fort Drum Mountain Warriors Macxy Hall Potsdam 1 p.m.
Game 13 Vermont Pioneers vs. Durham Steelhawks Maxcy Hall Potsdam 4:45 p.m.
Game 14 Fort Drum Mountain Warriors vs. Buffalo Warrion Vets Maxcy Hall Potsdam 6 p.m.
Game 15 Syracue CNY Flyers vs. Kingston Knights Maxcy Hall Potsdam 7:30 p.m.
Consolation game 8 a.m. Canton Pavilion
Championship game 9:30 a.m Canton Pavilion
