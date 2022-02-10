Mountain Warriors take silver medal at Empire State Games

The Mountain Warriors sled hockey team celebrates with Syracuse at the Empire State Games in Tupper Lake where the Warriors won Silver and Syracuse won Gold.

TUPPER LAKE — The Mountain Warriors sled hockey team took the silver medal at the Empire State Winter Games in Tupper Lake in the A Division last weekedend.

The Warriors beat Albany 3-0, with MVP player Randy Gollinger scoring a hat-trick on Friday.

Saturday the team beat Vermont Sled Vets 6-0, and lost to Syracuse 2-0.

On Sunday the Warriors lost a close game against Syracuse 1-0.

Syracuse took gold, the Warrior Silver and Albany took Bronze.

The Mountain Warriors’ home tourney, the 9th annual Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Tourney will be March 4,5,6, at SUNY Canton.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.