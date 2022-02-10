Mountain Warriors take silver medal at Empire State Games

TUPPER LAKE — The Mountain Warriors sled hockey team took the silver medal at the Empire State Winter Games in Tupper Lake in the A Division last weekedend.
The Warriors beat Albany 3-0, with MVP player Randy Gollinger scoring a hat-trick on Friday.
Saturday the team beat Vermont Sled Vets 6-0, and lost to Syracuse 2-0.
On Sunday the Warriors lost a close game against Syracuse 1-0.
Syracuse took gold, the Warrior Silver and Albany took Bronze.
The Mountain Warriors’ home tourney, the 9th annual Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Tourney will be March 4,5,6, at SUNY Canton.
