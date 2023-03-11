Annual Mountain Warriors tournament

Mark McKenna, founder and coach of the Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey team, hands over the tournament trophy to Mathew Kolenski, coach of the Vermont Pioneers, Sunday at the Canton Pavilion. The tournament attracted six teams and almost 100 players for the three-day event. Games were played at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena and the Pavilion. The Vermont Pioneers came out on top after a decisive win over the Kingston, Ontario, Knights. Tom Graser/Plaindealer
