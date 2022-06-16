POTSDAM — Amir Mousavian, associate professor and director of Clarkson’s Engineering and Management Program in the David D. Reh School of Business, has been named David M. Spatz ‘68 Director of Engineering and Management Endowed Chair. He starts the job on July 1.
The Spatz Chair was endowed in 2020 by a gift from David M. Spatz of West Hills Lake, Texas.
He said he wanted to establish this endowment because, “Clarkson gave me a really strong education, learning environment, and campus experience which became the foundation of my success in life.”
Mousavian also holds a joint courtesy appointment as an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clarkson. He earned his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, Iran in 2007. After earning his MBA degree in 2010, he received a Master’s and Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering in 2012 and 2014 from Auburn University, Auburn, AL. Besides serving as the Director of the Engineering and Management program, he also serves as the Director of Assurance of Learning at Reh School of Business, and Director of Assessment for Student Learning Outcomes at Clarkson.
Mousavian’s research interests are focused on the applications of Operations Research and Statistics on the operations of cyber-physical systems with an emphasis on the cyber-physical security of smart power grids. In particular, his research interests are shaped by the emerging trend towards autonomous power grids where centralized power systems are replaced by distributed power grids. The paradigm of future power systems involves the interface of all electrical supplies, including conventional power plants and new add-ons. New technology advancements such as phasor measurement units, smart meters, energy storage systems, and electrical vehicles changed the supply chain of electricity drastically. The upgraded supply chain of electricity opened the prospect of achieving completely autonomous operation of power systems while exponentially raising concerns over the security and resiliency of the power grid. His research agenda focuses on the question of how to leverage these technological advancements to continue the trend of improving the supply chain of electricity while satisfying and exceeding the requirements on the resiliency and security of smart grid operations.
He has received several awards including the David D. Reh School of Business Outstanding Faculty Research Award in 2021, and the Outstanding Teaching Award from Clarkson in 2017.
