With negotiations about the sales tax formula between the city of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County set to begin for the soon-to-expire 10-year agreement, municipalities across the county are passing resolutions opposing any change in sales tax distribution from St. Lawrence County to local municipalities.
Potsdam village trustees Monday night and Canton village trustees Tuesday night each voted unanimously to pass resolutions against the change, and a similar resolution was passed by the St. Lawrence County Association of Town Supervisors and the county Association of Mayors on Dec. 5.
“It’s become quite a political football, as you can imagine,” Canton Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
According to the resolution passed Monday night by the Potsdam village trustees, in 1965 the St. Lawrence County Board of Supervisors decided to share 50 percent of sales tax revenues with local governments, including the city of Ogdensburg. This was a result of the state having enabled counties to collect sales tax because Medicaid expenses became a shared expense between the counties and the state.
An additional 1 percent sales tax was added in 2012 and the county agreed to share that additional 1 percent with local governments including the city, the resolution stated.
“(D)ue to the 10-year agreement being up for re-negotiation between St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg, a county committee has been appointed to study and re-negotiate the existing sales tax distribution formula with the city of Ogdensburg in closed-door session,” the resolution stated. “The position of the county needing more funding to meet Medicaid costs, in addition to the need to re-negotiate the sales tax agreement with the city of Ogdensburg, may result in the county benefiting from additional sales tax revenues and the local governments, including the city, receiving decreased revenues . . . Any change will devastate local municipal budgets, resulting in significant local tax increases and possible layoffs.”
Potsdam Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson told the board that “should the negotiations be opened up regarding this issue, there is a real likelihood that we could see a loss in the funds the village receives.”
“This could be very detrimental to our budget,” Mr. Thompson said. “I would strongly urge the board to pass this resolution, thus requesting the formula not be changed and no negotiations take place.”
On Jan. 13, Ogdensburg City Council members unanimously passed a resolution opposing a change in sales tax apportionment.
At stake is the city’s share of a 1 percent sales tax the county has been collecting and sharing since it was implemented in 2013.
The city receives 6.44 percent of the extra 1 percent, while the remaining towns and villages split 10 percent. The county retains 83.6 percent of the extra 1 percent.
In 2018, that 6.44 percent accounted for more than $900,000.
The agreement is set to expire in November and negotiations are underway to determine its future.
In New York, the only entities allowed to officially negotiate sales tax apportionment are counties and cities. As Ogdensburg is the only city in St. Lawrence County, direct bargaining power is with city officials, Canton Village Trustee Carol Pynchon said. But, she said, Ogdensburg has been an ally to the county’s towns and villages on this matter in the past, so local municipalities could “still have a voice at the table.”
The Canton Town Board has not yet passed a resolution, but village board members did not want to wait on its passage.
“For people to understand that this, in fact, could have devastating consequences to people’s everyday lives is really important,” Village Trustee Anna Sorensen said.
The key issue with the county discussing reapportionment, Mayor Dalton said, has to do with Medicaid funding, as sales tax revenue helps fund county Medicaid programs, and ultimately that funding would come from the city, towns and villages.
“We do well when we stick together,” Mayor Dalton said. “That’s just the way it is.”
During Tuesday’s Massena Village Board meeting, Mayor Timmy J. Currier said he and Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire had met with Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaugunessy, Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr., and St. Lawrence County Legislators Anthony Arquiett and Nicole Terminelli to discuss the sales tax distribution.
“There are a number of proposals going on and negotiations. Many of the communities in the county are passing resolutions asking the county not to make changes to the current formula,” Mr. Currier said. “A piece of what I brought up in the discussion is that no change would be OK, but I’d actually like to see a change in favor of a heavier emphasis on population.”
He said too much emphasis has been placed on assessed value of property on a community. Fifty percent of the formula is based on assessed property value and 50 percent is based on population.
For example, Mr. Currier said, the town of Colton is No. 1 in assessed value in the county, but 25th in population.
“We believe car dealers, restaurants and hotels generate the greater portions of sales tax, and it’s also easy to assume higher populated communities create more sales tax because more people live there and people visit to shop, eat and lodge,” he said. “Any change being considered should place more emphasis on where and how much is collected and have far less to do with the value of assessed property in a community. That’s the point I made to two of our three legislators representing Massena and asked them to take that back to Canton.”
Mr. Currier said that, while Ogdensburg has been a “trusted partner” in previous sales tax negotiations, he did not want to see them impacted negatively.
“But we hear over and over from county legislators that they want to be fair. Fairness to me would require looking at the entire formula,” he said.
“There’s no easy answer,” Mr. LeBire said. “I don’t think I’m at the point where I would support a resolution suggesting no change. I’d like to see it continue to play out.”
Trustees did not pass a resolution during their meeting.
“I currently would like to look at this a little bit deeper,” Mr. Currier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.