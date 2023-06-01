Elizabeth Howell performs as a member of the Crane Symphony Orchestra during the 2018 Crane Candlelight Concert holiday performance. It was Ms. Howell’s freshman year. The man accused of killing Ms. Howell pleaded guilty to her murder on on Thursday. Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The man accused of murdering a SUNY Potsdam student has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced the plea deal Thursday morning in a press release.

