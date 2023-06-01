CANTON — The man accused of murdering a SUNY Potsdam student has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced the plea deal Thursday morning in a press release.
Michal J. Snow, 32, Massena was accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell in Potsdam on Feb. 18, 2022.
According to Mr. Pasqua’s press release, Judge Craig P. Carriero has committed to sentencing Snow to an indeterminate term of imprisonment with a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of life.
Official sentencing will be on at 9:15 a.m. on July 28 in St. Lawrence County Court.
A grand jury in April handed up an indictment charging Snow with four felonies: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. Snow initially denied the charges.
In the early evening of Feb. 18, 2022, the Potsdam Village Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road, behind the Crane School of Music. Ms. Howell, 21, was found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed that evening.
College spokesperson, Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said Ms. Howell, a senior, had made the honors list nearly every semester at SUNY Potsdam
Ms. Howell was a cellist in the Crane Symphony Orchestra and had plans to be a music educator.
Last year, investigators searched rivers for the gun Snow allegedly used to kill Ms. Howell, along the route Snow is believed to have taken after the shooting near the SUNY Potsdam campus. He went east on Route 11B to Malone, north on Route 37 to Akwesasne and west on Route 37 to Massena.
State police divers the week of Aug. 22 searched the Raquette and St. Regis rivers below bridges that cross those waters along Route 37 in Akwesasne. In May, state police divers searched the west branch of the St. Regis River below a bridge along Route 11B.
Snow was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, the day after Ms. Howell’s murder, in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena. Among the debris after the raid were two boxes of more than 100 spent miniature nitrous oxide canisters, which when huffed can cause audio hallucinations. There was also an unopened package of the canisters.
