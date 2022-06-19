Music on Main

Latest News
- Under public pressure, Pleasant Night Inn owners bar sex offenders from West Carthage hotel
- Canton to apply for grant to buy smart water meters
- St. James Fair returns to Carthage after two-year hiatus
- SUNY Canton expands pet-friendly housing to include canine companions
- Two SUNY Canton educators earn SUNY Chancellor’s Awards
- Parade winners announced
- SeaComm announces 2022 scholarship winners
- Emily (Bush) Jaberi graduates from MSU’s College of Human Medicine
