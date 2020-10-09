NORWOOD — The mail carrier has been bringing David Flint a lot of letters lately, but they have Mr. Flint puzzled about why he’s receiving them.
As of Friday, he had received 61 letters from the Department of Labor using nearly 20 different names, seeking unemployment benefits and using his mailing address.
“These have all been received since September 12th. The first time I got them, it was two letters in two different names. At first I thought, well, maybe somebody just moved into one of the rental properties nearby and they got the wrong address,” he said.
But, then seven letters came one day, followed by 14 the next day, and they kept coming nearly every day. Two of them were even from Kentucky.
“That’s when I got suspicious. As far as I know, maybe it’s only one or two people doing this using different names,” Mr. Flint said. “The one good thing is I have not received one since last Friday.”
Some of the letters contained personal information. Others say they needed more information. Five of them even came with benefit debit cards that have since been canceled.
“It states on them they’ve been approved for x number of dollars,” he said.
Recent letters inform the individuals that their cases have been closed and referred to law enforcement.
Mr. Flint said he’s tried a number of avenues to figure out why he was getting the letters. He’s filled out an online fraud reporting form. He’s been in touch with the Department of Labor’s fraud investigators. He’s reached out to elected officials.
One of the calls was with a senior investigator from the Department of Labor.
“They had me open and look at them. A few had Social Security numbers on them. A lot of them only had the last four digits. They wanted me to make sure that none of my other information was included,” he said.
The investigator took down the partial Social Security numbers and names, but Mr. Flint says he hasn’t heard anything yet. But, he guesses the letters might be a potential abuse of emergency unemployment benefits.
“I’m still in the dark about it,” he said.
