POTSDAM — Nancy Griffin of Colton was honored with the Service Above Self Award by the Rotary Club of Potsdam at their annual meeting on June 8.
Griffin was given the award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Potsdam community.
Griffin has worked for those in need in our area for nearly 40 years. She is the secretary of the St. Lawrence Health Foundation, and a director of the Potsdam Holiday Fund and North Country Children’s Museum. In 2017, she retired as a development officer from SUNY Potsdam, where she had worked for 34 years.
Griffin resides in Colton with her husband, Michael.
The Potsdam Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight in Potsdam and online. Guests are welcome.
