CANTON — A Potsdam man was presented an offer of inpatient treatment and housing placement Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court for charges related to a June burglary incident.
Brenden W. Narrow, 29, 111 Sissonville Road, was offered the next available substance abuse treatment bed after being indicted on a felony second-degree burglary charge and the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt on Nov. 14.
Judge Jerome J. Richards adjourned the matter until Dec. 19 to allow time for Mr. Narrow’s consideration.
If Mr. Narrow accepts the offer and successfully completes treatment, he would receive straight probation; if unsuccessful, the court made no promise and Mr. Narrow may face up to seven years in prison with three years of post-release supervision.
Mr. Narrow, represented by public defender James M. McGahan, requested he be released to his residence under electronic home monitoring supervision while he awaits an available treatment bed. Judge Richards denied the request, citing Mr. Narrow’s arrest and conviction records: seven felony arrests, 26 misdemeanor arrests and nine misdemeanor convictions.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t trust you,” Judge Richards told Mr. Narrow. “You don’t have any credibility with me.”
The Nov. 14 indictment charges on June 26 in the town of Potsdam, Mr. Narrow intentionally damaged property belonging to another person and, on July 11 in the town of Potsdam, unlawfully entered his own residence with the intent to commit a crime and intentionally disobeyed or resisted a lawful process or other mandate of a court.
Mr. Narrow was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail.
