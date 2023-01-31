NTSB Safety Board Member Tom B. Chapman shared information with reporters and the public during a virtual press conference on Monday. YouTube screen capture

 Tom Graser

LOUISVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board expects to be in the north country for four to six days and take 12 to 18 months to investigate the crash over the weekend that killed six solar farm workers.

The six-person NTSB team will “examine areas of human performance, survival factors, motor carrier factors, highway factors and vehicle factors,” according to NTSB member Thomas B. Chapman. “We’re interested in issues related to the safe transportation of workers, as well as occupant protection and the overall safety of medium-size buses of the type investigated in this crash.”

