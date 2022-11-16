National Grid offering financial help to New York customers

A National Grid lineman installs an LED light fixture on a Market Street pole in Potsdam in February 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

National Grid is beginning again its Season of Giving by donating $6 million to support low- and moderate-income households in New York.

The funds will be used to increase contributions to its Care & Share program, as well as launching new programs Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger. The two new programs will help families that have an income above the federal poverty level, but below the basic cost of living. The $6 million is expected to help over 31,500 households in the state this winter, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

