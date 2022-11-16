National Grid is beginning again its Season of Giving by donating $6 million to support low- and moderate-income households in New York.
The funds will be used to increase contributions to its Care & Share program, as well as launching new programs Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger. The two new programs will help families that have an income above the federal poverty level, but below the basic cost of living. The $6 million is expected to help over 31,500 households in the state this winter, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York president, said that National Grid is committed to helping its customers “stay warm and safe this winter.”
“We know that this winter’s higher energy supply prices will add to the financial burden for our customers who are grappling with increased costs at the grocery store, gas pump and in virtually every aspect of their lives,” he added.
All programs are administered by HeartShare Human Services of New York. William Guarinello, president and CEO of HeartShare, said he was excited to “continue and expand” the company’s partnership with National Grid and continue to offer its services to New Yorkers in need.
The Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger programs will open Dec. 15 and end when the funding has run out. The Hope & Warmth Energy Fund provides emergency financial assistance to customers whose income is above HEAP levels. Eligible customers will receive one $200 grant during the winter season. Hearts Fighting Hunger offers customers not already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits one $150 grocery store gift card.
Care & Share opens in February to upstate New York residents. The program offers assistance to income-eligible households which are struggling to pay heat-related energy bills via one $200 grant per season until funds for the program run out.
