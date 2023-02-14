LOUISVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board team investigating a Jan. 28 bus-box truck collision that killed six people has left the north country and is in the early stages of investigating the incident, according to a board spokesperson.

“The last person in the NTSB team departed the scene on Monday, Feb. 6. The investigation is in the early stages; it’s expected to be completed in 12 to 24 months,” Peter C. Knudson from NTSB’s media relations office wrote in an email. “The NTSB is working closely with the parties to the investigation (New York State Police, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the state Department of Transportation) to fill out the factual record. Once all of the factual information is gathered, investigators will analyze the material and propose their findings to the Board.”

