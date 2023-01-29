LOUISVILLE — Six people were killed in a crash between a Freightliner box truck and a bus at about 6 a.m. Saturday on Route 37 near Coles Creek, according to state police.
State police said another person is in critical condition and two more people were seriously injured. Local officials said there were 16 people involved in the crash, between the box truck and bus.
In an announcement on social media, the National Transportation Safety Board reported it will send a six-member team to conduct a safety investigation into the incident, working with state police and local authorities.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said that sheriff’s deputies were called to assist at the scene at 6:02 a.m., and described the situation as “chaotic.”
State police closed Route 37 from County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road as they investigated the incident, but reopened the highway by late Saturday night.
St. Lawrence County coroner Jamie Sienkiewycz deferred all questions to state police.
“It’s a tragedy,” he said.
St. Lawrence County EMS Director Matthew R. Denner, Sr., said this was the largest accident the county has seen in his experience, with 16 individuals involved.
“St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen a tragic accident like this as far back as I can remember,” he said. “Everyone did well on-scene. We had a great response from the agencies involved.”
The county employed its Mass Casualty Incident plan, which lays out steps for how to respond to situations involving a significant amount of injury or death. Mr. Denner said the incident required coordination between many EMS agencies and hospitals because of the number of people involved.
Multiple fire and rescue teams were called, including Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena and Seaway Valley, according to state police.
Victims were taken to Massena Hospital, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
“We have received transports of patients receiving trauma care this morning. We are not sharing patient status updates at this time,” a spokesperson for St. Lawrence Health said in a text message Saturday. St. Lawrence Health operates Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Massena Memorial.
The St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer also responded to the scene.
Undersheriff O’Brien late Saturday posted a message to first responders on Facebook: “I would like to express my deepest and sincerest gratitude and condolences to all of the victims, EMTs, first responders, Deputies and NYS Police of the St. Lawrence County and Franklin County areas. Your quick responses, service, and ability to adhere to such a gruesome event does not go unnoticed. I thank you and will continue to pray for those effected by today’s unfortunate events.” Waddington Mayor Michael J. Zagrobelny asked his Facebook followers to keep the families of the victims and the first responders in their thoughts.
“I’m thankful for all of the first responders, dispatchers, and medical/hospital staff dealing with this tragedy,” he said in a message to the Times. “I have been told that there are plans in place to provide counseling and debriefing services for all involved. I presume that many of the responders have never seen an incident like this, and their mental health and the welfare of the crash victims and families are foremost in my concerns.”
Mr. Denner confirmed that counseling and debriefing services for the first responders will be established.
“We’re dealing with that right now, and we will be dealing with that for the next several days,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.