POTSDAM — Clarkson University professors are seeing results from a collaboration with Australian researchers.
The program includes synthetic biology, materials science, bioelectrochemistry, bioelectronics, and biosensors, has been performed in a close collaboration between scientists at the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecule Science, Clarkson University, Dr. Oleh Smutok, Dr. Artem Melman (deceased on Nov. 25), and Dr. Evgeny Katz, with a team of Australian scientists led by Dr. Kirill Alexandrov, Queensland University of Technology.
This collaboration being active for several years has been supported with grants from Human Frontiers Science Program and US Department of Defense with the total funding over $1 million.
The results from the collaborative efforts have been published in numerous scientific papers and covered by several patents.
The most recent and impressive publication was a paper in Nature Communications – one of the top scientific journals.
The paper entitled “Design of a methotrexate-controlled chemical dimerization system and its use in bio-electronic devices” reports on a novel artificial enzyme produced by genetic engineering that can be activated with a drug (methotrexate) molecules. The artificial enzyme was immobilized at an electrode surface and used for the drug biosensing with extremely high sensitivity and specificity.
In addition to the fundamental novelty of using the artificial signal-activated enzyme, the study is highly relevant for practical biomedical application. Methotrexate is a toxic drug used in anti-cancer chemotherapy and its overdose has serious, life-threatening side effects. Thus, the methotrexate analysis in biological fluids is important for keeping the drug at the optimal concentration.
The artificial enzyme preparation was carried out by the Australian team, the bioelectrochemical study of the developed biosensor was performed at Clarkson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.