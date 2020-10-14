CANTON — Nature Up North, St. Lawrence University’s community-based organization that works to foster a deeper sense of appreciation for, and connection to, the north country environment, is once again working with a pair of fairies that periodically migrate through the region.
The fairies, Thimble and Blossom, help out Nature Up North with its educational mission by answering questions left by people who find their houses on trails in the community.
Erika Barthelmess, associate professor of biology at SLU, who is a vertebrate ecologist and conservation biologist runs the Nature Up North project, said the Fairy House project has two aims: to get people outside and to provide an educational experience by letting people ask questions — by leaving notes for the fairies — that are then answered on the Nature Up North website.
The fairies get help with their answers from St. Lawrence University undergraduates, Ms. Barthelmess said.
“They get practice in communicating science to a very lay audience of youngsters.” She said. “The vast majority of the questions come from kids between the ages of 2 and 10.”
COVID-19 has changed the way people can interact with the fairies, Ms. Barthelmess said.
Posted beside the houses this year is a QR code that can be scanned on a smartphone. Phones will then open a web form and people can type a question to the fairy on the form and submit it.
“So, it is contact free.” she said.
There are two fairy houses. One is located on the Remington Recreation trail in Canton and the other is at Hart’s Falls Preserve, near Pyrites. Detailed clues to find the house can be found at wdt.me/BLGgz3.
The fairies will be in the region until Oct. 31, when they will pack up and head south. They are generally back in the spring, Ms. Barthelmess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.