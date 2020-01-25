CANTON — Nature Up North has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Canton Community Fund, which approved the grant during its January meeting.
St. Lawrence County’s Nature Up North aims to connect communities to the north country environment through experiential learning and is committed to helping communities protect the region’s outdoor spaces.
The grant will cover the purchase of outdoor recreational equipment.
More information about Nature Up North can be found at natureupnorth.org, and information about the Canton Community Fund’s giving and grant guidelines can be found at cantoncommunityfund.org.
