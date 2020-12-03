Navy service performed
- Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Emilie Eggleston, from Louisville, heaves a mooring line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Nov. 27. Ross is currently on its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery
