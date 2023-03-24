NCPR adds SLU spring/summer news interns with local ties

From left, Maya Mackey and Kelley Daphness will intern at North Country Public Radio. Provided photo

CANTON — North Country Public Radio has welcomed two interns from St. Lawrence University to join its newsroom and report on issues across the region.

Kelley Daphness, a senior, and Maya Mackey, a junior, will learn the basics of fair, fact-based public radio journalism during their spring semester, and then become full-time members of the newsroom for two months during the summer. Their internship is an annual program made possible by former SLU professor Stan McDonald. Former NCPR interns are now working at National Public Radio, CBS News, and other media outlets.

