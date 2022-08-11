CANTON — North Country Public Radio Station Manager Mitch Teich’s most recent episode of his monthly show, “First Person,” demonstrated an aspect of the radio station that is largely unseen (or unheard) by a typical casual listener.
Mr. Teich was putting his show together from a vacation cabin somewhere in Pennsylvania. From that location, Mr. Teich took listeners, in three interviews, on a tour of the radio station’s wide region of influence, from a photographer in the heart of the Adirondacks to an entrepreneur making fishing lures near the St. Lawrence River.
North Country Public Radio, or NCPR, can be heard from Glens Falls to Plattsburgh to Watertown to Malone. The vast majority of its operation is run from its studios in Canton in the E.J. Noble building on East Main Street.
The challenge is to sound like hometown radio in far flung north country communities while based in Canton.
“It kind of weighs on everything we do,” Mr. Teich said. “When Todd Moe (host of the morning show “Northern Light”) throws the microphone open at 6 o’clock in the morning and gives the weather forecast, all he’s got to go on is the thermometer in the studio, the view out the window. He has to rely on every thing he gets over the Internet. It is an art to be able to sound local to someone who is listening in Glens Falls or Plattsburgh while being in Canton.” Listeners get a glimpse at the vast area the station covers when at the top of each hour the local host reads down the list of transmitters.
NCPR spreads its programming across the mountains and valleys of Northern New York with a network of 33 transmitters.
Robert Sauter, or Radio Bob as his listeners know him, was until a little more than a year ago the station’s engineer. Mr. Sauter was there as the station began to spread out over the region.
“We have our translators (a transmitter that rebroadcasts another transmitter’s signal) located in all kinds of crazy places,” Mr. Sauter said, “We’re mostly on towers but in Morristown we’re on a water tower. In Alexandria Bay, we’re on the hospital building. In Clayton we’re on a water tower. In Keene Valley we are inside the school attic.”
Locating translators can be an issue when dealing with so many communities, especially those inside the Adirondack Park.
“We try to find community interest in places,” Mr. Sauter said. “A lot of the time the community interest came first and they approached us. Everyplace has some kind of communication facility and to try to partner up with them is usually our first goal.”
The station, which is a department of St. Lawrence University, continues to spread and improve its signal in the region.
“We are making plans to address the one real dead spot for radio in the region which is the spot between Malone and Plattsburgh where you get to about Chateaugay and you can’t get anything unless it is in French,” Mr. Teich said, “So we have been approved to build a transmitter in Ellenburg.”
The station also is working on completing projects to improve its signal in Old Forge, Lake George and in Bristol, Vt.
The Vermont transmitter’s primary purpose is to aim at the eastern slope of the Adirondacks across Lake Champlain near Westport, Mr. Teich said.
NCPR’s award-winning news team works every day to cover a wide region while making its news relevant to those listeners across the region.
The station has reporters Cara Chapman in Plattsburgh and Emily Russell in Saranac Lake.
The rest of the staff is based in Canton, News Director David Sommerstein said.
The secret to obtaining that relevance is to be out in the community, Mr. Sommerstein said.
“That’s why we think it is so important for us to be people and out talking with people and not behind our desks and to be out going to events and engaging in life in Canton and where ever our reporters are and that’s why we have a reporter in Plattsburgh and in Saranac Lake,” Mr. Sommerstein said. “Journalists are at their best when they can get tips from people when they see them and hear about things going on by word of mouth and being on the ground and know who to contact, when there is something going on.”
And the NCPR journalists have had a banner year.
On June 24, 2022, the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) announced NCPR had won eight 2022 PMJA Awards in the investigative and feature reporting, digital writing, interview, use of sound, series, and continuing news coverage categories.
Amy Feiereisel was awarded the Excellence in Leadership Award in the media category from the Early Care & Learning Council, based in Albany.
In May, North Country Public Radio was awarded seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including one for Overall Excellence, for its reporting in 2021.
In addition to winning Overall Excellence, the news team, including former reporter Ryan Finnerty, also won the Continuing Coverage Award and News Series Award for its series “COVID goes back to school.”
That series, led by education reporter Amy Feiereisel, spanned seven months and includes 16 stories on education through the summer and fall of 2021.
Feiereisel also won the Hard News Award for “These Sackets Harbor teenagers became frontline emergency responders during the pandemic.”
For the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, NCPR’s Adirondack reporter Emily Russell won for her coverage of Malone’s police reform plan.
Mr. Sommerstein said they have a simple question they ask about each story to assure it’s relevance throughout the coverage area.
“Why would my aunt in Plattsburgh care about a story in Canton?” Mr. Sommerstein said. “And we take that really seriously. We want our audience to think that they are listening to their regional news station, we don’t want people to think, ‘oh, that’s that Canton station.’”
The stories produced by NCPR aren’t supposed to be total news coverage. Mr. Sommerstein views his news team’s work as complimentary to the other news organizations in the region.
“We’re partners, were colleagues, we’re working together to tell the stories of these communities with our other papers, our other TV stations,” he said.
In a perfect world, maybe NCPR wouldn’t be located in Canton, Mr. Teich said.
“If we were to start from scratch. If somebody said, ‘here’s Northern New York and you’re going to start a public radio network,’ would we be based in Canton?” Mr. Teich said. “You can’t take the university out of the equation. St. Lawrence is why we’re here, but if we were to start from scratch and all things were equal and somebody gave us $20 million and said start a Public Radio network the chances are we would find a more populated place to do it.”
Still NCPR has done well based in Canton, he said.
“It amazes people to find out that a station with as large a footprint in the public radio system is based in as small a place like Canton, New York,” he said.
The location give the news team a view of the region that helps keep coverage grounded.
“Being in St. Lawrence County gives you a different perspective of and understanding of a rural agricultural community that is so important to the identity of the region still today,” Mr. Sommerstein said. “You don’t get that in a larger community.”
While the station is working to improve and expand its signal now, that growth has its limits, Mr. Teich said.
“At a certain point the number of new listeners to terrestrial radio has a limit,” he said. “We just can’t count on new generations finding us by spinning their dials or hitting seek on their car radios.”
Future listeners will find NCPR he said, when they are searching digitally for local news in the north country.
And, while that news will be found on the World Wide Web, it will have been originally produced in Canton.
