NCPR news team wins four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

CANTON — North Country Public Radio has won four regional journalism awards for its news coverage in 2022. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this week that NCPR is the recipient of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in four categories: continuing coverage, news series, sports reporting, and digital presence. The Murrow Awards are among the oldest and most respected honoring broadcast journalists.
“It’s gratifying to have NCPR’s work recognized with such prestigious awards,” said Station Manager Mitch Teich. “And winning awards in such a variety of categories shows how important a small newsroom can be in so many facets of life in our region.”
The full news team was recognized for its news series, “A Place To Call Home”, a deep dive into housing challenges across the North Country reported across several weeks.
“Our news team crisscrossed our huge region to find people who are struggling to find housing they can afford and what local communities are, or are not, doing about it,” said NCPR News Director David Sommerstein. “We also listened before reporting by asking people what the issues are through surveys and our NCPR Texting Club.”
Freelance reporter (and former NCPR staffer) Zach Hirsch led our year-long investigative reporting into the story of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s political evolution from moderate newcomer to one of former President Donald Trump’s most trusted and vocal allies. The reporting won best continuing coverage.
Emily Russell continued her dominance in the sports reporting category with a profile of a Lake Placid biathlete and her struggle with mental health after the Olympics ended.
NCPR was also recognized for its digital and social media presence, led by Digital Director Bill Haenel and his custom-built website. The entry featured our crowdsourced Ice Cream Map, creating a bucket list for summer delight across the region.
“Whether we’re tackling serious issues or telling the stories of all the fun people have in our region, NCPR’s news team makes connections with our audience and is always reaching to represent everyone in the North Country,” said Sommerstein.
The reporting was honored in the small radio category in RTDNA’s Region 11, which includes radio and TV stations in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. It is now under consideration for National Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.
