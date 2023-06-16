NCPR news team wins four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

CANTON — North Country Public Radio has won four regional journalism awards for its news coverage in 2022. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this week that NCPR is the recipient of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in four categories: continuing coverage, news series, sports reporting, and digital presence. The Murrow Awards are among the oldest and most respected honoring broadcast journalists.

“It’s gratifying to have NCPR’s work recognized with such prestigious awards,” said Station Manager Mitch Teich. “And winning awards in such a variety of categories shows how important a small newsroom can be in so many facets of life in our region.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.