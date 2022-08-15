OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has been waiting almost a year to hear if it will be approved for a $20 million grant that would transform the Ogdensburg International Airport terminal.
In September 2021, OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence applied for Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative funding, administered by the state Department of Transportation.
“We’re still waiting to hear back from the Department of Transportation,” Mr. Lawrence said Monday. “We anticipate late summer,” possibly in the next month or so.
The funding is specifically for airport enhancements, which the OBPA needs for a multitude of reasons. The current terminal is cramped and there is not enough seating for the number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. There is only one gate for both incoming and outgoing flights, contributing to congestion. There are few concessions for passengers who may have to be there for an extended period of time. There is a lack of office and storage space for airport officials.
“This project represents a unique opportunity to update, to create a better experience for passengers passing through and, at the same time, create a new community gathering space that can be used for a variety of purposes,” Mr. Lawrence said last year. “In doing this, this project can change the paradigm for how an airport terminal in a small community can be utilized to benefit more than just those passengers passing through the facility. The successful completion of this project can transform the way small, upstate airports think about how best to expand in the future.”
The current terminal at the airport was constructed in 1980 as an aircraft hangar and underwent extensive remodeling in 2006, converting 65% of the facility for commercial service operations. In 2016, a 2,600-square-foot addition was constructed for a dedicated terminal building, making the entire footprint roughly 10,100 square feet.
The project would dramatically transform the current airport terminal building in all aspects.
The application says “the design of the space will be innovative and energy efficient, create operational efficiencies, and utilize design themes that reflect the unique character of the St. Lawrence County and Ogdensburg communities. The updates will create a new gateway to the north country that is both welcoming and impressive.”
In the redesigned airport, passengers would be dropped off under an extended canopy to protect from the elements. The curbside for drop-off and pick-up would be elongated to allow for improved traffic flow. Passengers would then be able to pass through a courtyard featuring a sitting area with tables, chairs and planters before entering the building.
“This new, open, relaxing space will set the tone as passengers enter the terminal building and provide a space for passengers awaiting ground transportation,” the application reads.
Once inside, passengers would find an expanded lobby with ample room for check-in, ticketing and baggage drop.
Beyond the lobby to the right, passengers would pass through an expanded Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. A dedicated “recomposure” area would exist beyond the checkpoint for passengers to gather their things without feeling rushed. After gathering personal items, passengers would be able to wait in an expanded hold room with more space to relax before a full flight.
New restrooms would be added after the TSA checkpoint to prevent long lines prior to boarding. The concession area would be expanded. Behind the lobby and hold room, operational space would be increased with more office space, two break rooms and a storage area. An expanded baggage staging area would allow for more efficient screening of bags and loading of them onto planes.
“All of these upgrades will improve the experience of departing passengers, as well as the efficiency of airport operations,” according to the application.
The application says passengers on arriving flights would be greeted on the opposite side of the building.
“The renovated entrance from the apron will create a welcoming, impressive front door to the north country for visitors. The building facade will be taller, with new, modern signage welcoming passengers to Ogdensburg,” it reads.
Upon entering through a tall, glass entryway, passengers would be in a new great hall where they’d see an expanded baggage claim area to the right. A new canopy would be constructed over the outdoor portions of the baggage belt to prevent maintenance issues and weather-related delays.
“This update will allow for a much larger space for individuals to wait for their baggage, so they are not crammed into a small, dimly lit space with other passengers,” the application reads. “Passengers can then exit through the lobby or the great room onto the aforementioned courtyard to access ground transportation.”
One of the key aspects of the project is the addition of a “great room” that can be used during times of heavy traffic. The community could also use it, but only when not needed for airport operations.
“The great room will transform OGS and increase its appeal for both commercial and private travel. It will also provide a new, sorely needed community space in Ogdensburg which currently lacks large, civic spaces,” the application reads.
The great room would be flexible, easily divided with partitions. It would be possible for the airport to use half of the room directly connected to the terminal, while the other half could simultaneously be used for community events.
In addition to the great hall, the addition would include a new conference room, restrooms, a kitchen, storage space, and space for fire protection, janitorial services, information technology, mechanical and electrical systems. A separate entrance would be available so private events do not interfere with airport operations.
“The authority believe this project will drive economic development in Northern New York, promote growth at OGS, create a welcoming space for visitors, and provide Ogdensburg with a new community space. Arriving at the new OGS will provide a warm welcome to travelers, creating a positive first impression and a unique gateway experience into the north country of New York state,” Mr. Lawrence said last year.
