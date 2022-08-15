Ogdensburg airport waiting for $20M

Passengers line up to board a jet at Ogdensburg International Airport. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has been waiting almost a year to hear if it will be approved for a $20 million grant that would transform the Ogdensburg International Airport terminal.

In September 2021, OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence applied for Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative funding, administered by the state Department of Transportation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.