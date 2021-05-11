POTSDAM — Nearly every school in St. Lawrence County is scheduled to have state police give presentations to students about online safety.
The families of Riley K. Basford, Shylynn M. Dixon and Evan T. McDaniel have all played a significant role in increasing the number of safety presentations given across the county by state police. Each family had acutely similar stories about how their teenage loved one died of suicide after suffering blackmail and sextortion online.
Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman said presenters include investigators from their computer crime unit and herself. They’ve done them for years, and she said there’s “for sure” been a spike in scheduling ever since the Basford family first told Riley’s story.
The presentations are given to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and topics include cyberbullying, cyber predators, safe use of social media, online gaming and all electronic devices, Ms. Fleishman said. Their goal is to schedule the last remaining schools.
“In a perfect world, of course,” Ms. Fleishman said. “But the best we can do is offer the program.”
