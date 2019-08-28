OGDENSBURG — Nearly 175 properties, including homes, vacant land and a few commercial buildings seized by St. Lawrence County for unpaid property taxes will be sold to the highest bidders during the Sept. 14 tax foreclosure auction.
The annual sale is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. that day at the Lockwood Arena, 141 W. River St. Registration starts at 8 a.m.
For the second year, the auction is being run by Auctions International Inc., based in Aurora. The company has posted all properties with auction sale signs and is hosting a pre-auction seminar for bidders at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lockwood Arena.
County Treasurer Renee M. Cole said 52 property owners paid their overdue taxes by the Aug. 15 deadline and therefore had their parcels removed from the auction book.
She said another 16 properties were removed because they’re connected to bankruptcy proceedings.
The auction book now identifies 174 properties throughout the county that will be sold. It’s available online at: www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Rules about how the auction will run and bidding procedures also are explained on the site.
Each of the villages and towns in the county were mailed a copy of the auction book. The book includes photos and descriptions of each property including its fair market value, estimated taxes and the name of the prior owner.
Last year, 187 properties were up for sale, generating approximately $1.9 million in bids compared to about $1.5 million in unpaid taxes owed on the properties. Online bidding will be an option again this year. In 2017 there were 167 parcels.
“We’re in the ballpark,” Mrs. Cole said, referring to the number of properties in this year’s auction.
Members of the public will have the chance to check 10 of the properties during open houses scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8. Those include six in the village of Massena and one each in the towns of Brasher, Parishville, DePeyster and Morristown. The viewing time is 60 minutes at each parcel.
Sale schedule
Sept. 7 open houses, identified by lot numbers listed in the auction book
* Lot 116; a former bar at 43 Andrews St., Massena, 8 to 9 a.m.
* Lot 144; a former shop at 69 Main St., Massena, 9:10 to 10:10 a.m.
* Lot 137; a house at 116 Beach St., Massena, 10:20 to 11:20 a.m.
* Lot 142; a ranch house at 77 Jefferson Ave., Massena, 11:30 a,m. to 12:30 p.m.
* Lot 143; a two-story house at 210 E. Orvis St., Massena, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Sept. 8:
* Lot 130; former business at 37 Water St., Massena; 8 to 9 a.m.
* Lot 3; two-story house at 45 Smith Road, town of Brasher, 9:35 to 10:35 a.m.
* Lot 183; house at 13 Charles St., town of Parishville, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
* Lot 39; two-story home at 4354 County Route 10, town of DePeyster, 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
* Lot 159; manufactured housing, at 2627 County Route 6, Morristown, 3:35 to 4:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.