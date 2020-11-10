WADDINGTON — The last time Jason Turner saw his son, they were taking a selfie in the 21-year-old’s new truck. That same truck would become engulfed in flames a few months later in the town of Hammond, and Mr. Turner and his wife would have to drive across the country and wait nearly two weeks just to take their son’s remains home.
Mr. Turner and his wife Heather are finally going to head home with their son’s remains, coming weeks after he was in a crash.
“We’re ecstatic,” Mr. Turner said Tuesday. “It’s crazy that it’s happy, but we’re so happy. We can take him home. They’re letting us bring him home.”
It’s been nearly two weeks since the Oct. 29 crash in the town of Hammond, when a single vehicle veered off the road at about 7:30 a.m. and drove over a guardrail before crashing down a ravine and catching fire. The truck was burned to its frame, and there was a body inside who would later be tentatively identified as Dylan P. Mumford-Turner by a county coroner.
A positive identification couldn’t be made since Mr. Mumford-Turner was unrecognizable and had few dental records. A DNA swab was sent to a crime lab for testing, but results won’t be available for another three weeks. With the parents being from out of state, waiting 12 days in a foreign place to take their son home, state police decided Tuesday they were confident enough to release the remains, which will likely happen Thursday or Friday.
At the time of the crash, Mr. Mumford-Turner’s father, Mr. Turner, was in Georgia working construction more than 1,100 miles away. His son worked construction as well. It was roughly a year ago when Mr. Mumford-Turner was relocated from Arizona to the north country for work. He loved the area and its hunting, fishing, wilderness and snow, which countered his hometown in Arizona, but the driving factor that led him to fall for the north country was one woman.
On the morning of the crash, according to Mr. Mumford-Turner’s schedule and what his roommate would later say, he left for work from Canton at about 6 a.m. He was helping build log cabins in what his dad believed to be the Alexandria Bay area, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Mr. Turner said he remembers getting a call from his mother a little later that morning, saying local police in her Arizona town — where they are from — stopped at her house and said Mr. Mumford-Turner’s truck was found in a ravine in upstate New York.
Ravines in Arizona are for the most part just a few feet deep. He didn’t know the one his son drove down was six or seven times deeper. So as a result, Mr. Turner thought his son had gone off the road for some reason, gotten his truck stuck and would return for it after work.
“I was telling everyone that there’s nothing wrong with him,” Mr. Turner said. “He just wrecked his truck in a ravine.”
This went on for four hours, Mr. Turner said, thinking his son was never in the truck, since he still hadn’t been told a body was found.
“I tried calling him over and over and over and over,” Mr. Turner said, “and it went straight to voicemail.”
During those early hours, he said he spoke with a state trooper from Ogdensburg and had given the officer his son’s cellphone number.
Troopers used that number to trace Mr. Mumford-Turner’s phone — it was one of the top identifying factors — when the phone was traced to a location near the crash site.
“That’s when they told me they found a body in his truck,” Mr. Turner said, “and that’s when I broke down.”
Days went by and authorities still didn’t make an identification, but Mr. Turner knew it was him. They spoke almost every day. He knew about the route he took to work, and now he knew troopers had traced the phone. His son wasn’t answering his phone, which was out of the ordinary, and he knows the truck that burned, since Mr. Turner was inside it just a few months ago. It was the last time he saw his son.
In June, Mr. Mumford-Turner flew home to Arizona to buy a truck and drive it back to Canton. He and his dad bought it together, and he was proud to own it. Just like always, his dad was proud of him for it.
“He was my best friend,” Mr. Turner said. “It’s a good feeling for a dad to have a son like that.”
When they were sure it was their son who died in the crash, Mr. and Mrs. Turner drove from Georgia to Ogdensburg to stay in a hotel and wait for confirmation. They spent a lot of time calling state police and hospitals, or waiting for calls. Kevin Crosby, the coroner who tentatively identified Mr. Mumford-Turner, said a DNA test is currently at a state police crime lab.
On Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Turner were visited by a state trooper. They had gotten their hopes up so high, thinking he would positively identify their son and send them home with his remains, but he didn’t. He told them police are trying to expedite the process sooner rather than later.
Not an hour later, Mr. Turner said they were notified that they would be able to bring their son home to Arizona.
“I certainly feel for the family,” Mr. Crosby said. “If it was my child, I would certainly want to take him home and put him to rest. I hope they can now find some closure.”
The bright spot for the grieving parents during these last few weeks has been Tammy Simon, a building manager, EMT and firefighter in Waddington.
When Mr. Mumford-Turner moved to the north country in September of last year, he was on a construction crew that was remodeling an apartment complex in Potsdam, and Mrs. Simon was the manager of the building. Mr. Mumford-Turner was shy, humble, new to the area and a couple years younger than Mrs. Simon’s son.
“From the moment I met him, he was just a sweet kid,” Mrs. Simon said. “I thought if my son was thousands of miles away from home working, I would hope someone would reach out and befriend him.”
She brought food to him at work, had him over for dinner and took him out to dinner with her family. She saw how generous Mr. Mumford-Turner was, like how he was known to help strangers move if he drove by and they were without a truck to haul large items.
“My son is very well-suited in that manner as well, so it was so easy to fall in love with Dylan,” Mrs. Simon said. “He kind of became my second son in a way.”
When she heard about the crash, she got in touch with the Turners and asked that they come stay with her.
“I knew they had to spend some time on their own,” she said. “But it just broke my heart to see them in such pain and to not be able to help and knowing there are just things hanging in the balance.”
The Turners would end up moving out of the Ogdensburg hotel and into Mrs. Simon’s home in Waddington, as they continued to wait for the DNA result.
“I’ve been cooking dinners for them and they’ll say, ‘You don’t have to do this,’” Mrs. Simon said, “and I tell them, ‘No, that’s what we do.’ And if that’s one thing that can take the stress off them, then good.”
The Turners plan to cremate their son locally before they take him home, perhaps spreading his ashes as they move across the country, Mr. Turner said. As hard as their time in New York has been, they said they’ll never forget Mrs. Simon’s generosity, how she treated them like she had known them forever and how they weren’t surprised why their son had fallen for the north country.
“I couldn’t imagine them coming to this area, not knowing anybody and not wanting to hear how much we loved him,” Mrs. Simon said, “and now I’m so happy for them. The ability to move forward doesn’t begin until they are home.”
