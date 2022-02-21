MASSENA — Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan on Friday, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.
Michael J. Snow, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth M. Howell, a 21-year-old music education student at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. She was shot and found on the side of College Park Road, a village street just behind the music school. She was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m. and responding officers initiated live-saving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. Friday, officials said. Snow is being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail.
Neighbors of the man charged in the murder of Ms. Howell say a dramatic police raid of the suspect’s residence at 250 Main St., Apt. 1, led to his capture on Saturday night.
Rick S. Gordon, who lives upstairs in the same building as Snow, said around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Saturday he heard loud banging noises and then someone in the hall yell, “State police, search warrant!”
“It sounded like they threw a flashbang. I didn’t dare come downstairs,” Mr. Gordon said. “They had the building surrounded.”
Snow’s apartment door is heavily damaged, and appears to have been blown open by some sort of small incendiary device, but it’s not clear exactly how police got the door open. There are two circular holes a couple of inches across, above the doorknob and deadbolt, that appear to have been drilled, and there are visible burn marks in and around each hole.
Mr. Gordon said he didn’t really know the alleged killer, but had briefly chatted with Snow last week.
“I didn’t really know the guy and he was giving me his life story,” Mr. Gordon said, adding that Snow told him something about completing drug rehabilitation.
John M. Babot, who also lives upstairs in the 250 Main St. apartment building, said he had hung out with Snow in the past where they smoked marijuana together.
“He seemed like a nice guy to me … like a regular dude,” Mr. Babot said. He and Mr. Gordon both said Snow would sometimes ask them for cigarettes.
On Monday morning, the building’s landlord, David P. Seguin, was in Snow’s apartment fixing a damaged window and dealing with a huge mess inside. All of Snow’s possessions were strewn about and piled up. Among the debris were two boxes of over 100 spent miniature nitrous oxide canisters, which can be emptied into a balloon and huffed, causing audio hallucinations. There was also an unopened package of the canisters.
Mr. Seguin said on the day of the murder, he pulled Snow’s car out of a snow bank twice in five minutes, once around 9:01 a.m. and then around 9:06 a.m. Both times, Snow had gone into a snowbank in the same location, behind the Price Chopper store near Massena Meals on Wheels. He said when he pulled out Snow’s car, he noticed the damage to the driver side door that appears in a video still that the police have released to the public.
“He was higher than a kite,” Mr. Seguin said. “He was in a hurry for something.”
Another Massena resident, Angela M. Mossow, said she has known Snow since he was a child. She describes him as a “predator” and claims that he has problems with women. She said the murder suspect in the past twice propositioned other women she knows, asking them if he could perform a sex act on them in exchange for money. One of the incidents happened sometime in 2018 and the other in August of 2020, she said.
Mrs. Mossow said Snow also worked for her in the Massena Country Club kitchen back in 2017, when she was general manager and he was a dishwasher.
“I spent time with him. Just him and me,” Mrs. Mossow said. She said Snow would ask her questions like “Do you know any girls?”
“I said, ‘Michael, I don’t know anybody,” according to Mrs. Mossow.
She also said around that time, Snow revealed to her that he had a drug problem.
“He told me that he couldn’t work anymore. He couldn’t handle it because he needs to go to rehab because he’s smoking crack. I said ‘Oh my god, Michael. Get it together and come back,’” Mrs. Mossow said. “I don’t know if he stayed in treatment or not ... I sent a message to check on him. He said he couldn’t work, he wasn’t capable of working.”
Snow previously resided at 50 Park Ave. in Massena, a home owned by his late mother, Paula N. Snow. Upon her death in April 2019, Snow was named administrator and beneficiary of her estate through St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court.
According to a foreclosure action filed in state Supreme Court in December 2020, the provider of the mortgage for the Park Avenue property claimed it stopped receiving mortgage payments in June 2020, prompting the foreclosure on the property, naming Snow as the lead defendant.
Court documents show Snow never participated in the action, with his only apparent contact with the court coming through a phone call to Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley’s chambers this past Dec. 3 in which he asked to be removed as administrator of his mother’s estate. He was informed he would have to accomplish this through a further order of Surrogate Court. He also told the court he had moved to 250 Main St.
A little over two weeks ago, on Feb. 7, Judge Farley ruled Snow was in default in the action and ordered that a referee be appointed to determine the amount due the mortgage provider and that terms of the pending foreclosure sale be submitted to the court.
