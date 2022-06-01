WATERTOWN — WWNY-TV, Channel 7 News has announced a change in leadership.
Jeff Nelson, who has been with 7 News for 20 years, is leaving the WWNY newsroom and will join an international company as a content design manager, as well as handle internal communications. His last day with 7 News was Wednesday.
Mr. Nelson began his career with the station as an assistant news director before becoming news director two years ago.
Being promoted to the interim news director position will be Jeff Cole, 6 p.m. news anchor.
Mr. Cole will continue his current duties as managing editor and 6 p.m. anchor.
