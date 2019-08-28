CANTON — Approximately 1,100 new students began their SUNY Canton education on Aug. 22. The college opened with newly renovated buildings and expanded academic offerings for the Fall 2019 semester.
The college’s new student enrollment is consistent with the previous year, according to the Office of Admissions. Overall enrollment is currently up about 100 students from 2018, with a total of 3,370 students taking classes. Officials indicated there was a slight uptick in the number of returning students.
“We are in the ideal position to provide our students with our high-tech high demand degree programs, all of which lead to great jobs,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a press release from the college. “Our residence halls are nearing at capacity, the classrooms are full, and we are ready for another tremendous year. It’s great to see so many new faces and be a part of the tremendous energy surrounding a new semester.”
The college’s most popular four-year programs this year were the online Healthcare Management program, the signature Criminal Investigation program, the dual degree Nursing program, Veterinary Science Technology, and Management. Game Design and Development is also a rapidly growing new program, with more than 100 new students.
Library Learning Commons Expands
The Southworth Library Learning Commons underwent extensive ground-floor renovations over the summer. It reopened with a brand-new combined circulation, reference and tutoring services desk to better serve its patrons.
“We’ve created a combined single service point which allows students to access nearly everything we offer in one location,” said Library Director Cori Wilhelm. “We’ve revamped the library classroom, and the tutoring center received a complete makeover.”
Additional upgrades include energy efficient LED lighting, new furniture and an open floor plan.
The Library Learning Commons serves as the student-focused center of campus and houses the Information Services department and the Cyber Café. It also has a thriving textbook loan program offering Open Educational Resources.
Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity
Fall 2019 is the first semester for the college’s new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, which combines six degrees into one overall academic organization. The center includes the college’s computer-focused Cybersecurity program and the fully online Emergency Management program to expand its educational scope. Exciting new programs and expanded collaborations with other colleges are also on the horizon.
Several brand-new facilities, including a Criminal Investigation Laboratory, a crime-scene staging room and a $500,000 state-of-the-art Cybersecurity-specific computer classroom in Nevaldine Hall will be completed over the next year. The official home for the center will be in Dana Hall, which is currently under renovation. These enhancements will increase the applied learning opportunities for students by creating real-world laboratories found in professional settings and industry.
By aligning related degree offerings, the center will also be better positioned to expand relationships with state-wide law enforcement and corrections agencies. SUNY Canton is currently home to the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy and the brand-new SUNY Canton Corrections Academy, offering students a continuous path from education to career.
