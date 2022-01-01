A drug that the American College of Emergency Physicians calls an “emerging adulterant” has been detected in overdose deaths across the United States, including in Jefferson County.
Xylazine — brand names Rompum, AnaSed and Sedazine — is used as a veterinary anesthetic for operations on large animals like horses, usually mixed with ketamine or barbiturates. It’s now showing up as a cutting agent for illicit narcotics like heroin and cocaine.
“Drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin are often adulterated to increase bulk size or modify effects of other drugs. Xylazine is especially commonly used as an adulterant in a mixture of heroin and cocaine,” the ACEP said. “Xylazine has been used for multiple illicit purposes: attempted sexual assault, accidental or intentional poisoning, drug abuse.”
It’s been detected in several recent overdose deaths in Jefferson County, although not in lethal levels, and those deaths are attributed to numerous other drugs found in the decedents’ systems. Officials in St. Lawrence County say they’re aware of xylazine, but it hasn’t shown up in any overdose deaths.
Medications that reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, like naloxone — brand name Narcan — don’t work on xylazine because it isn’t an opioid.
“Narcan will not reverse the effects of xylazine alone,” said Jolene F. Munger, St. Lawrence County’s interim public health director. “It has a much stronger effect on the person’s ability to breathe independently.”
Therefore, it’s possible for a drug user to overdose on a combination of opioids and xylazine, have naloxone administered, and still end up dead if they’ve consumed a lethal level of xylazine. Public health officials still encourage administering naloxone for a suspected overdose. Naloxone can save a life if the levels of xylazine or other non-opioids the person may have consumed are non-lethal.
“We started seeing xylazine (and) ketamine in overdose decedents in 2020. The medical examiner orders tests for xylazine and ketamine on all overdose decedents,” according to Stephen A. Jennings, Jefferson County public health planner.
Mr. Jennings said toxicology reports for two overdose deaths in 2021 showed xylazine present, in conjunction with lethal levels of other drugs in both cases.
“What we have seen in Jefferson County thus far in terms of findings has been minimal. No decedent with xylazine present had an amount in a lethal range,” Mr. Jennings wrote in an email. “Of 27 confirmed (overdose) deaths to date, two decedents had xylazine present in their toxicologies, however, neither had a lethal range of xylazine, and both had many other drugs present in their systems.”
He said toxicology reports showed one of the deceased had consumed lethal levels of fentanyl, and the other had lethal levels of methadone and methamphetamine in their system.
In 2020, two fatal overdoses in Jefferson County came back with xylazine in their respective toxicology reports. But again, not at lethal level. The people died from an overdose of fentanyl in one case, and fentanyl with cocaine and methamphetamine in the other, Mr. Jennings said.
Jerry D. Golden from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force said he’s not aware of xylazine showing up in drug investigations.
“So far on what we’re seeing, none that I’m aware of,” he said.
Potsdam Police Chief Mark Murray said he’s “familiar with what the trend is, with the fentanyl now mixed with the animal tranquilizer, and the Narcan isn’t effective with the overdose.”
However, “as a police department,” Mr. Murray said, “we have not encountered this specifically.”
Regional media outlets have reported xylazine showing up in Rochester, Syracuse and Vermont.
News10ABC on Nov. 5 published a story saying xylazine was present in 15 overdoses in the state in 2021.
On July 13, Syracuse.com reported xylazine turning up in three fatal overdose toxicology screenings.
RochesterFirst.com on July 1 reported that xylazine was showing up in the Rochester area. That article was published shortly after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported seven fatal overdoses in a 48-hour time period.
