GOUVERNEUR — During a private Open House ceremony Monday night, Gouverneur Hospital unveiled its new Outpatient Behavioral Health Services wing in the east side of the Hospital.
Gouverneur Hospital Board members Mark Brackett, Roger Cook, Andy Leonard, and Ted Totten; St. Lawrence Health Board Member Brian Gardam; Deputy Chief of Staff Logan Eddy from Senator Patricia A. Ritchie’s office; and Gouverneur Mayor Ronald McDougall were among those in attendance to learn about and view the new space.
Gouverneur Hospital CEO Eric Burch welcomed the guests and commented on all the successes the Hospital has seen come to fruition since it formally opened in January 2014. Some of the milestones include the completion of a $2.5 million renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department, upgrading Imaging Services with 3D mammography, and the relocation of Inpatient Detox services from Potsdam to Gouverneur.
“Our hospital and St. Lawrence Health have so much to celebrate and be proud of as we are well on our way to fulfilling the North Country’s health care needs and reducing gaps in care,” he said.
“In 2018, we submitted a formal request for New York State Health Care Facility Transformation grant funding to help address the overwhelming need for opioid use and mental health services across the State,” Mr. Burch said. “With these funds, we will be able to expand how we offer substance use disorder, behavioral health, mental health, and detox services through an integrated, collaborative continuum of care with primary and specialty care providers.
“We’re undoubtedly making progress; however, it’s critical that we continue identifying and building out areas where we can improve availability to behavioral health services,” he added.
Behavioral Health Director Jayme Smith, PsyD, pointed out a number of the advancements made to the Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services throughout St. Lawrence Health have happened within Gouverneur Hospital. Among those additions are Detox services, an Outpatient SUD clinic, and the Maternal Wraparound Program for pregnant and addicted women.
“We are truly thankful that Gouverneur Hospital has been supportive and responsive in rising to meet the need for Behavioral Health Services,” Dr. Smith said.
“The Gouverneur Hospital Outpatient Behavioral Health Service area has been our most ambitious undertaking to date. This clinic will be the first in our system to provide the full range of outpatient, evidence-based practices under an Office of Mental Health license,” she added. “With this new licensure, we will be able to provide children, adolescents, and adults, cutting edge treatment in a range of modalities, regardless of the acuity of their mental health disorder.”
Dr. Smith said by offering Intensive Outpatient Services to our local youth, St. Lawrence Health is making a commitment to provide a new level of care for them, which is not currently being offered anywhere else in the area.
“This program will help keep our kids out of the hospital and in their homes and schools, where they should be, and we are poised and ready to start providing this much-needed treatment for them,” she said.
“We personally feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to ensure our community has local access to care and we will continue to make specialty care, like Behavioral Health, a priority for our area. While this new space is beautiful and affords many benefits, the exceptional staff working within the suite are truly our greatest resources we can offer our patients,” St. Lawrence Health President David Acker, said in a prepared statement.
For more information on Substance Use Disorder Services, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use-disorder.
