MASSENA — There is a tragic history in New York’s North Country of deadly explosions, terrible train wrecks, bridge collapses, destructive fires, floods, and other calamities. The famous Barnum & Bailey Circus suffered deeply after its train crashed between Norwood and Potsdam in 1889, and many beloved circus animals died and were buried in a large trench hastily dug near the site. The great Massena-Cornwall earthquake of 1944 measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and caused tremendous structural damage to buildings, tombstones, and infrastructure on both sides of the river. The massive concrete dams, dikes, canals and locks that make up the Moses-Saunders Power Dam and the St. Lawrence Seaway system did not exist at that time. Neither did the Seaway International Bridge. One can only wonder how well they would have ridden the waves of such a violent natural force.
Local author Cheri Farnsworth has returned after a 10-year writing hiatus with Historic North Country Disasters.
This compilation of 27 chapters in chronological order, begins with the massive EF5 tornado of 1845 and concludes with the terrible freighter Milverton collision of 1947 near Waddington. In between are stories of towns consumed by fire, including early Watertown, Carthage, Tupper Lake, North Lawrence, Ausable Forks, and Thousand Island Park; deadly mine, restaurant, and factory explosions in Gouverneur, Plattsburgh, Massena, Benson Mines, and Watertown; runaway train accidents, like the one in Coopersville that sent a young man and a number of livestock plunging off a bridge to their deaths; and widespread Adirondack infernos. There were deadly hotel and tenement fires in Saranac Lake and Malone; blizzards and floods that brought the entire north country to its knees for many days; Watertown child-play gone terribly wrong, such as a game of croquet interrupted by the detonation of a mine that killed the entire group of young players and the case of two boys using the outside of a powder house for target practice with horrific, though unsurprising, results.
Also selected for the book were shipwrecks and ferry disasters, such as the Sirius on the Grasse River in Massena and the John B. King on the St. Lawrence River near Morristown, both of which claimed many lives, and the Massena/Cornwall bridge collapse that sent more than a dozen men to their watery graves, while maiming many others.
Historic North Country Disasters will be released on Feb. 17. It may be ordered online directly through the publisher, Arcadia Publishing/The History Press, through Amazon and other online venues, and from regional book dealers. It will also be available at local independent and university bookstores, as well retail outlets, such as Kinney Drugs, which carry regional titles. Signed copies can be purchased directly from the author at www.cherifarnsworth.com or by email request to farnsworth.cheri@gmail.com.
Farnsworth will hold her first book signing for this title on Feb. 22, at the annual Tri-Town Winter Carnival Craft Show/Vendor Fair in Brasher Falls, which will benefit the BFUMC Backpack Program. She will be in the gymnasium at St. Lawrence Central from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have these earlier titles available, as well: Murder & Mayhem in St. Lawrence County, Wicked Northern New York, Murder & Mayhem in Jefferson County, The Big Book of New York Ghost Stories (now in paperback), and Alphabet Killer: The True Story of the Double Initial Murders. For more information about the author and her books, visit www.cherifarnsworth.com or look her up on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cherilfarnsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.