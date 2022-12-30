New book chronicles Canton man’s muscle-powered solo trip across Canada

From coast to coast across Canada is a very long way, especially if you do it by yourself, under muscle power. But that’s what Canton’s John A. Clark accomplished several years ago, in two segments, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
He has now chronicled that extreme physical – and mental – endurance test in a new book, Journey to Daybreak (Glover Publishing, Box 685, Canton, NY, 2022). In the 173-page volume, which includes 21 pages of full-color photographs, Clark reports the good and the bad, the victories and defeats – and how he handled them — of navigating Canada from west to east, across exhausting mountains, monotonous prairies and dangerous waters.
Part One is by bicycle (“Bradley”; he names his conveyances as part of his mental arsenal) from the Pacific shore at Vancouver, B.C., to the Ogdensburg-Prescott Bridge. On the way he races – and beats – a freight train to the crest of the Canadian Rockies, contends with crosswinds and boredom across the wheat fields of Saskatchewan, and fights illness and snow in Ontario.
After a sojourn at home in Canton, Part Two involves a paddle down the ever-wider St. Lawrence River and into the stormy Gulf of St. Lawrence, laden with immense ships and looming whales. This segment Clark completed in a custom-made kayak, “Le Bouchon” -- French for “cork,” which was how the vessel behaved, to Clark’s great relief.
Part Three is a hurricane-punctuated backpack across Newfoundland, accompanied by his trusty walking stick “Wilson,” to North America’s easternmost point. There, he ends his travels by watching daybreak over the Atlantic, as the book’s title foretells.
More than just an itinerary, this book is loaded with adventures, revelations, discoveries both personal and physical. We meet all manner of kind and wonderful people, along with some not so great, human nature being what it is. We learn how physical nature, both grand and minute, can threaten but also inspire and heal. We are shown the importance of preparation, of knowing your gear, of self-reflection.
The book has many connections to the Canton area. Clark and his wife, Donna, without whose “literary skill and support,” Clark writes, “this book would not have been possible,” operate White Pillars B&B on Old State Road. Both are 1969 graduates of St. Lawrence University. There, he was a champion wrestler and later coach of the wrestling team, guiding it to a national championship in 1988, and then director of athletics. Retired SLU English professor Albert Glover is the book’s publisher, and Rick Austin, formerly of Rensselaer Falls, designed the dust jacket. Finally, SLU President Emeritus Bill Fox endorses the book, writing that in it Clark records “the coordinates of the human soul.”
Journey to Daybreak sells for $24.95 in hardcover. It is available online at Amazon.com or at the St. Lawrence University bookstore, TAUNY, Nature’s Storehouse and the Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid.
