New book chronicles Canton man’s muscle-powered solo trip across Canada

John Clark’s book, Journey to Daybreak, chronicles his journey across Canada by bicycle, kayak and on foot. photo provided

From coast to coast across Canada is a very long way, especially if you do it by yourself, under muscle power. But that’s what Canton’s John A. Clark accomplished several years ago, in two segments, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

He has now chronicled that extreme physical – and mental – endurance test in a new book, Journey to Daybreak (Glover Publishing, Box 685, Canton, NY, 2022). In the 173-page volume, which includes 21 pages of full-color photographs, Clark reports the good and the bad, the victories and defeats – and how he handled them — of navigating Canada from west to east, across exhausting mountains, monotonous prairies and dangerous waters.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.