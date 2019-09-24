Man charged with possession of THC oil at Massena Point of Entry
Buy Now

NYS Police

MASSENA — State police on Aug. 25 charged Yves J. Duguay, 53, of Pet-Lameque, New Brunswick, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Troopers said at 1:13 a.m. at the Massena Port of Entry, Mr. Duguay was found in possession of a plastic dropper bottle of THC oil subsequent to a secondary search.

Mr. Duguay was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.