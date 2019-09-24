MASSENA — State police on Aug. 25 charged Yves J. Duguay, 53, of Pet-Lameque, New Brunswick, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said at 1:13 a.m. at the Massena Port of Entry, Mr. Duguay was found in possession of a plastic dropper bottle of THC oil subsequent to a secondary search.
Mr. Duguay was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.