BRASHER FALLS — A new child care center, Tri-Town Kids, opened Thursday at 37 Munson Road for up to 57 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

It’s owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Christina J. McCarthy, the center’s director, and Wes A. Lincoln, who is in charge of safety and maintenance. They also employ an assistant director and five full-time workers.

Lacking access, couple makes Tri-Town Kids a reality

Student Aliza Dissottle, left, high-fives teacher Maddy Austin on Thursday as students and faculty at Tri Town Kids decorate a Christmas tree. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tri Town Kids, which opened Thursday on Munson Road in Brasher Falls, has an enclosed outdoor play area. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
