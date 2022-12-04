From left, Aliza Dissottle, teacher Maddy Austin, Grady Rubacha, director and owner Christina McCarthy, Wyatt Lincoln and Alexander Regan paint in the toddler room Thursday at Tri-Town Kids in Brasher Falls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tri-Town Kids director and owner Christina McCarthy uses a child care management app Thursday to send real-time messages and photos to parents on the activities their children are participating in and their milestones. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Aliza Dissottle, teacher Maddy Austin, Grady Rubacha, director and owner Christina McCarthy, Wyatt Lincoln and Alexander Regan paint in the toddler room Thursday at Tri-Town Kids in Brasher Falls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Students play and relax Thursday in the school-age room at Tri-Town Kids after being dropped off by the bus in Brasher Falls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tri-Town Kids director and owner Christina McCarthy uses a child care management app Thursday to send real-time messages and photos to parents on the activities their children are participating in and their milestones. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
BRASHER FALLS — A new child care center, Tri-Town Kids, opened Thursday at 37 Munson Road for up to 57 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.
It’s owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Christina J. McCarthy, the center’s director, and Wes A. Lincoln, who is in charge of safety and maintenance. They also employ an assistant director and five full-time workers.
Parents of five children, Ms. McCarthy said they got the idea to open the center after struggling to find day care for their two youngest children, both of whom are infants.
“When we had the second baby it was impossible to find someone to watch two infants,” she said. “In Brasher Falls Central School District … there are no home, family or group centers. There was nothing.”
She said that lack of access to child care qualified them for a New York State Child Care Desert grant, which at first they didn’t think they’d get. To their surprise, the state notified them in July that they had been pre-approved for $300,000 to help pay for their staffing.
“That started a super speed timeline for us where we had 120 days from the pre-approval letter we received,” Ms. McCarthy said. “We were told we were insane. It couldn’t be done. We did it in 118 days.”
She said part of that grant will pay for staff development and learning activities for the kids.
“I can invest in them with further education and training. We can invest in curriculum for the children,” she said.
Ms. McCarthy and Mr. Lincoln themselves have so far put in about $350,000, including buying the building and renovating it. The 5,000-square-foot building is from the 1970s. In a former life, it was a restaurant/bar/night club, and most recently an auction house with indoor storage, Ms. McCarthy said.
“We gutted it in 90 days and built it back,” she said.
They’re still in the process of finishing the kitchen portion of the center. Families are now packing lunches for their kids. By Jan. 1, Ms. McCarthy said, the culinary space will be fully operational and the kids will be able to help prepare daily lunches.
“(W)e will have a pretty great space for the children to work with us,” Ms. McCarthy said.
In addition to the indoor space, the center is surrounded by a half-acre fence, creating an outdoor area for kids to play. That outdoor space will also have gardens when the weather shifts.
For colder months, or children who may have certain health considerations, there’s a 1,600-square-foot barn which Ms. McCarthy described as a “gross motor area.”
“That’s just a nice way of saying like a gym, physical activity … an active space. It will be very open. There will be bikes and balls … the kids can stretch their legs,” she said.
Ms. McCarthy said she’s grateful to the Brasher Town Council and Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets for voting to allot them American Rescue Plan Act funding, which among other things helped pay for “an amazing new HVAC system in our business.” She said she also gives credit to the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency for approving a $50,000 loan to help pay for renovations and construction.
The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parents who are interested in bringing their children to Tri-Town Kids can go on the center’s Facebook page to view the handbook and contact Ms. McCarthy. People can also email tritownkids@gmail.com or call 315-389-4321.
Tri-Town Kids and Truly Chiropractic are hosting a holiday party from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the center. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there and people can make cards for older adults in the community, along with ornaments for children.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.