New certified adult nurse practitioner joins Advanced Illness Management Program

Alison Grabowski

POTSDAM — The Advanced Illness Management Program has announced the addition of Alison Grabowski, ANP-C, to its team of healthcare providers. With over 14 years of experience in the medical field, Ms. Grabowski brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program.

Ms. Grabowski has spent most of her nursing career in emergency medicine and as a nurse practitioner has experience as a hospitalist, emergency room provider and most recently in urology. Ms. Grabowski has always been known for her compassion and empathy towards her patients, which are the cornerstones of her practice.

