New certified adult nurse practitioner joins Advanced Illness Management Program

POTSDAM — The Advanced Illness Management Program has announced the addition of Alison Grabowski, ANP-C, to its team of healthcare providers. With over 14 years of experience in the medical field, Ms. Grabowski brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program.
Ms. Grabowski has spent most of her nursing career in emergency medicine and as a nurse practitioner has experience as a hospitalist, emergency room provider and most recently in urology. Ms. Grabowski has always been known for her compassion and empathy towards her patients, which are the cornerstones of her practice.
Now, working with palliative care patients will allow her to exercise her love for patients and provide assistance in managing symptoms of their chronic diseases.
“My goal as a provider is for my patients to know that I will always provide a non-judgmental atmosphere, listen to all concerns with care, and trust I will provide the best care possible.” Ms. Grabowski said in a prepared statement.
Her dedication to her patients and their families is evident in her commitment to providing the highest quality of care possible.
Ms. Grabowski is excited to be a part of the AIM team and is looking forward to working with patients who are facing serious or chronic illnesses. She understands the challenges that come with such illnesses and is committed to providing support, guidance, and comfort to both the patient and their loved ones.
