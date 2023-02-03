New Ogdensburg city manager eager to start work

Mohideen F. Buharie

OGDENSBURG — Last year when Mohideen F. Buharie saw a video clip about Ogdensburg at an International City-County Management Association (ICMA) conference in Columbus, Ohio, he started keeping track of what was happening in the small Northern New York community.

Mr. Buharie, an engineer in Arcadia, Calif., was a graduate of the Emerging Leaders Development Program (ELDP) offered by the ICMA, and wanted to be a city manager.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.