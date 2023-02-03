OGDENSBURG — Last year when Mohideen F. Buharie saw a video clip about Ogdensburg at an International City-County Management Association (ICMA) conference in Columbus, Ohio, he started keeping track of what was happening in the small Northern New York community.
Mr. Buharie, an engineer in Arcadia, Calif., was a graduate of the Emerging Leaders Development Program (ELDP) offered by the ICMA, and wanted to be a city manager.
Perhaps one day there would be an opening.
“I was lucky enough to receive a scholarship to attend the ICMA International Conference in Columbus, Ohio, where a video clip about Ogdensburg was played during a session. This sparked my interest in the city and its natural beauty, so I started keeping track of what was happening there,” said Mr. Buharie, who in January was selected to be Ogdensburg’s ninth city manager since the council-manager form of government was installed in 1970.
Mr. Buharie was speaking of a five-minute video that the city paid $24,300 for that was played at the ICMA conference. The video was filmed over the summer and included interviews with Stephen P. Jellie, the former city manager, and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, touting the city and its initiatives and at the time was used for “marketing.”
When Mr. Jellie left the city in November to become a Fire-EMS chief in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Mr. Buharie had his chance to apply. He says he had previously applied for similar positions in California and Georgia.
During the interview process for the position, Mr. Buharie said that he was impressed by the Ogdensburg community, the warmth of its residents and is looking forward to helping move the city forward.
“I have been thoroughly impressed by the warm and welcoming reception I have received from the community in Ogdensburg. The city council has made me feel at home every step of the way and I have been thoroughly enjoying my interactions with the beautiful people of Ogdensburg. Their trust and friendliness has left a lasting impression on me and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of people,” said Mr. Buharie. “With my humble background and hard-working ethos, I feel a deep connection to the people of Ogdensburg and I am excited to be a part of their community.”
Mr. Buharie said that his initial encounters with Ogdensburg residents were “filled with warmth and kindness, they truly went above and beyond to assist me.”
He knows that challenges exist currently in the city, but he says he is “eager to dive in” and figure out the priorities and needs of his future staff, the city council and the community.
“I believe that by understanding the concerns and goals of all parties, I can work towards creating a comprehensive and collaborative plan that will lead to the growth and success of Ogdensburg. I am passionate about listening and being an active participant in the community, and I am confident that my enthusiasm and dedication will help establish strong relationships and foster a positive work environment,” said Mr. Buharie. “With my background in public administration and business, I am well-equipped to handle the challenges and opportunities that come my way and I am eager to make a positive impact on the City of Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Buharie said that the U.S. economy experiencing a slowdown presents challenges for cities across the nation and that the frequent occurrence of extreme weather events is putting added strain on city resources.
“Keeping up with evolving legislation and regulations is also a major concern for cities. As a result, it is crucial for city leaders to stay informed and proactive in addressing these challenges in order to maintain and enhance the well-being of their communities,” he said. “I am eager to gain a comprehensive understanding of the city and collaborate with the county, state, and federal entities to revitalize the community.”
Mr. Buharie said that he is looking forward to the move to Ogdensburg for himself and his family and is appreciative of the trust the city council has in him.
“I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence that the city council and staff have placed in me,” he said.
Mr. Buharie will be paid an annual salary of $128,000. The previous city manager, Mr. Jellie, was paid $120,000 a year.
