CHASE MILLS — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with CycleADK to launch a new bicycling tourism event that organizers hope will draw cyclists from throughout the state as well as Canada.
“It’s an agritourism event and definitely part of our new effort to attract larger events,” said Brooke E. Rouse, County Chamber of Commerce director. “We know this can be a bigger destination for cyclists.”
Cyclists can choose a 30-mile, 45-mile or 60-mile route that all feature interactive stops showcasing the county’s agricultural landscape. The routes take cyclists through Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid, West Potsdam and Canton. The stops include farms and the Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid.
“It’s a beautiful time of year here, with the colors changing and the harvest season,” Mrs. Rouse said.
Details about the event, The Harvester, will be given during an event announcement scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 25 at In-Law Brewing, 5868 County Route 14, Chase Mills. The public is welcome.
Following the announcement, CycleADK staff and members of local cycling clubs will lead a free group ride starting and finishing at the brewery.
The Harvester is scheduled for Sept. 22 and will feature multiple road cycling distances combined with interactive route stops that will allow cyclists to learn about the county’s farms, agriculture and history.
Mrs. Rouse said the event will be heavily marketed in Quebec where she said 30 percent of the population identify themselves as cycling tourists. Organizers are aiming to attract 100 or more cyclists, including some who will stay overnight.
The ride will begin and end at Fobare’s Fruits, a family-owned apple orchard in Rensselaer Falls. It finishes with a barbecue, live music, hayrides, pumpkin picking, craft beers and locally-made ciders.
The registration fee includes medical and mechanical support, educational opportunities, meals, entertainment and an event T-shirt.
Proceeds will benefit GardenShare, a not-for-profit organization working to fight hunger in the north country.
“Our hope is that this can be an annual event,” Mrs. Rouse said.
THE GIST OF IT
n WHAT: The Harvester, a new agritourism cycling event
n WHEN: Sept. 22
n WHERE: Begins and ends at Fobare’s Fruits, Rensselaer Falls
