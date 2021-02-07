OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s new executive director, Lora A. Nadolski-Hanson, brings with her a new perspective to the city landmark.
She has plenty of experience working in the museum world, but the museums Ms. Nadolski-Hanson has previously worked at focused mainly on history rather than art. As a result, this role will allow for Ms. Nadolski-Hanson to flex her creative side and bring about a fresh vision for the museum. She officially started her new role Dec. 1 of last year.
“I’m bringing in years of running other nonprofits and museums and a fresh set of eyes,” Ms. Nadolski-Hanson said of her new position. “The previous museums I worked at were mostly history museums, rather than art museums, which lets us look at what we’re doing in a similar but new way.”
Ms. Nadolski-Hanson worked at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton for nearly 10 years in various curatorial and education roles before taking the job at Remington. She’s also worked as executive director at the Tahoe Maritime Museum in Tahoe City, Calif.
“Lora Nadolski-Hanson was selected from among many candidates by the unanimous, enthusiastic and affirmative decision of the entire Board of Trustees,” said Craig Chevalier, president of the museum’s Board of Trustees. “We look forward to her leading the museum to increased success in our mission and prominence in the museum world.”
Despite her stint on the West Coast, she’s a north country native at heart.
She’s a graduate of St. Lawrence University, Canton, and feels confident about the experience and skills she’s bringing with her to the museum — located at the corner of Washington and State streets in the city, just one block from the St. Lawrence River’s edge.
Ms. Nadolski-Hanson took the position in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic following the retirement of previous executive director, Laura A. Foster.
When Ms. Foster retired, she had been curator at the museum for 31 years and held the director position for 7½ years.
“I started here as curator when I was 23 years old,” Ms. Foster said of her retirement, which was made official Nov. 14 of last year. “I had a few jobs before that, but this place has been the focus of my whole career, and rightly so. It’s a magical place with an incredible mission and collection.
“I’ve been very lucky and am grateful to all of the staff, volunteers, trustees, members and donors who have supported and collaborated through decades of really big changes and accomplishments,” she added.
Last August, Laura Desmond, the museum’s education specialist since 2017, was named curator and educator of the museum, taking over some of Ms. Foster’s former duties as director.
Splitting the curator portion from the director job allowed for a larger pool of executive director candidates.
“Everything with museums is kind of challenged right now because of COVID and the things we have to change to keep our staff and visitors safe, but it’s a quieter time,” Ms. Nadolski-Hanson said, “which in a way makes the transition for me a little easier. I get to take the time to reflect and find out more about the museum which is something I wouldn’t be able to do if we were in normal times.”
After working in California since 2013, Ms. Nadolski-Hanson saw this opportunity as a way to return home to the north country, an area she’s always loved.
“For me, it was a great opportunity to return home and to be associated with an organization that is a very long standing and a very well-known museum,” Ms. Nadolski-Hanson said. “It’s very exciting to be in the center of all of it, especially with the anniversary coming up.
“I’m looking forward to making this a position long-term for myself in a community that I love,” she added.
Ms. Nadolski-Hanson noted she’s also excited for the museum’s 100th year celebration in 2023.
“I’m definitely looking forward to helping shape how we celebrate the 100-year anniversary and then how we celebrate our next 100 years,” Ms. Nadolski-Hanson said.
