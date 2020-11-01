CANTON — A curator from the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse has assumed leadership of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
Ashley E. Maready will succeed Randy Merrill as SLCHA’s new executive director. Ms. Maready’s first day on the job was Tuesday. Mr. Merrill has served as executive director for the past year and a half.
“It’s great to be here. I have some great ideas to bring the Historical Association into the future. I am so excited to dig in and begin meeting everyone throughout the county,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to making connections with other museums and institutions.”
Ms. Maready was employed as Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the Erie Canal Museum from July 2016 to this month. Her experience, she noted, will invigorate several areas she feels are deficient at the Silas Wright House and Red Barn addition.
“Technology is lacking. We need to utilize resources like Zoom and YouTube so we can showcase what we have all over the world. The archives and collections are wonderful but hidden. And our website needs a major revamp. I would also like to recruit new volunteers including students,” she said. “A strong endowment will help us realize future planning, so invest in us now so we can be here for the long term!”
SLCHA Board President Lance W. Rudiger expressed excitement about the Association’s new director, citing her impressive background.
“The Board of Trustees of the St. Lawrence County Historical association warmly welcome Ashley as the new executive director. We look forward together to a commitment of bringing the people of St. Lawrence County new expanded and exciting experiences, exhibits and services,” Mr. Rudiger said.
“Ashley has an extensive museum background and is considered a national expert on New York’s canal systems, having appeared on the national PBS network,” he said.
Ms. Maready will supervise a staff of two — Tracy L. Robertson, coordinator of Archives, Publicity and Events, and Paul D. Mitchell, coordinator of the Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, a capital campaign to bolster SLCHA’s endowment fund.
“It’s an exciting time for the Historical Association with a new executive director and a successful ongoing endowment campaign to strengthen our fiscal position and allow us to offer more to our members, county residents, and the interested population,” Mr. Rudiger said.
Mr. Rudiger noted the SLCHA has recently acquired a $5,000 grant from the New York Library Association for archival and collections improvements.
“Ashley will be working with our volunteers to implement ways to improve access, use, and storage to ultimately enhance the public’s experience,” Mr. Rudiger sadi.
The museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. People interested in learning more about the Historical Association can visit www.slcha.org, call 315-386-8133, or send correspondence to SLCHA, P.O. Box 8, Canton, NY 13617.
