POTSDAM — A new website and applications for projects in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is now available at www.potsdamdri.com.
Village Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss said the window for applying for funding for projects is a small one and getting smaller by the day, with a deadline of Jan. 31.
With the announcement of the new website and call for DRI projects by the village’s Local Planning Committee, along with its state partners, Mr. Hanss said there is access not just to the application for project submissions, but all the information to guide applicants in describing their goals.
What applicants need to keep in mind is that projects should fit within the scope of the four broad themes set out by the village, those being revitalize, rebuild, rebound and rejoice.
According to those four themes, projects should retain a strong sense of place developed over the history of the community, while ensuring that it functions as a modern 21st century civic and commercial center; retain unique 19th and early 20th century architectural heritage that creates a unique sense of place and an environment conducive to 21st century commercial activity; provide assistance to be matched by the investment of leveraged public and/or private resources; and maintain Potsdam’s reputation of being the center for arts and education in Northern New York.
The project website has been created to keep the community informed of the DRI process, public engagement opportunities and to provide ongoing information about the effort.
“There is a roster of the members up there and as meetings take place or as things occur, we can post,” Mr. Hanss said. “So it is going to have all of the most up to date info on what’s happening with the DRI process.”
Projects that were included in the winning application for the $10 million DRI aren’t the only projects being considered, Mr. Hanss said.
“We have also now heard from four or five other parties who were not included in that proposal who said they were interested in participating, so they also have an opportunity to come in,” he said. “But there may be other proposals out there that we don’t know about at this point that would be helpful to have an opportunity to review and they should have an opportunity to apply. It’s not a closed process.
“I don’t want to hear six months from now, ‘oh, we didn’t know we could do this,’” Mr. Hanss said. “We are going to do everything we can to make sure that you do know that you have an opportunity and take advantage of it.”
