MASSENA — The Massena Public Library will soon be the site of a new electric vehicle charging station.
The Massena Town Board approved the installation of the charging station during last week’s meeting.
“The cost will be approximately $1.50 per hour in energy usage fees based on 7 cents or less per kilowatt hour and not over $20 a month with MED (Massena Electric Department),” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
Among other charging stations that are already in place are one in the municipal parking lot by Massena Town Hall and Massena Hospital.
Mrs. Bellor said Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon obtained grant funding for the latest charging station.
“Massena Electric will pay to install it and then at that point ownership transitions to the town,” Mr. McMahon said.
He said there would be a monthly fee for electric usage, measured by a meter.
“But, any energy used by the vehicle will be offset by revenues from the person charging the vehicle,” Mr. McMahon said.
The Massena Electric Department will maintain the charging station.
“We’ve worked with the village. We haven’t had any problems,” he said.
Electric vehicle owners can find both ChargePoint and JuiceBar charging stations in the village.
“The new one is a JuiceBar. There’s a JuiceBar at the hospital right now, and this one was originally intended for the airport, but we thought the library would have more in and out traffic and as such have more value,” Mr. McMahon said.
Mrs. Bellor said they’ve discussed when the charging station will be installed.
“We had the discussion before as to when that would happen, not knowing when the village is going to be doing their paving and all that,” she said.
“The mayor wants to wait until he knows more about the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) program and what they’re going to do in the library parking lot,” Mr. McMahon said.
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee is continuing to pare down the list of proposed projects in the village. Those will be submitted to state officials for final approval once the list is finalized locally.
