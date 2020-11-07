OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will welcome a new executive director on Dec. 1.
Lora Nadolski-Hanson will take over from Laura A. Foster, who is retiring after serving as curator at the museum for 31 years and executive director for 7½ years. The museum Board of Trustees has been working on the transition for more than a year.
Laura Desmond, the Remington’s education specialist since 2017, was named curator and educator in August, leaving the board with just the executive director position to fill.
Ms. Nadolski-Hanson is a graduate of St. Lawrence University, Canton, and spent a large part of her museum career at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton, where she held curatorial and educational roles.
Since 2013, she has been the executive director at the Tahoe Maritime Museum, Tahoe City, Calif.
“Lora Nadolski-Hanson was selected from among many candidates by the unanimous, enthusiastic and affirmative decision of the entire Board of Trustees,” Craig Chevalier, president of the museum’s Board of Trustees, said. “We look forward to her leading the museum to increased success in our mission and prominence in the museum world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.