MORLEY — It might have been the rain threatening to turn to ice on roads and sidewalks or the proximity of the holidays.
Still, Linda M. Smith, president of the Morley Library Association, was hoping for a better turnout at her latest meeting.
The Morley Library in the center of the hamlet has seen many improvements over the last few years, Ms. Smith said.
With a State Aid for Library Construction Program grant, the library’s bathroom was updated, a new furnace was purchased, and LED lighting, fixtures and ceiling fans were installed.
The library is bright and inviting In addition to books for all ages, the library has a local reference and history collection, WiFi, a public access computer, audiobooks, large print books, video and various media, a photocopier and room for small group meetings.
What the library association most desperately needs now, Ms. Smith said, is some young members.
The library, which has been a part of Morley since 1920, came close to being closed in 2008.
On Nov. 1, 2008, The Canton Free Library Board closed the branch due to the high cost of heating.
The plan was to close the library for the winter and reopen it on April 1, 2009.
According to an article in the Watertown Daily Times, “ A revitalized Morley Library Association and strong community support convinced the Canton Free Library board Wednesday to reopen the branch immediately.”
According to the article, the prospect of a seasonal library rallied the community. It brought about a reorganization of the Library Association, which elected co-presidents Ms. Smith and Joan M. Young, now the association’s vice president.
While the library is a branch of the Canton Free Library, which supplies the materials and hires the librarian, the association owns the building. It is responsible for maintaining the building and grounds and the upkeep of furnishings. The association conducts annual fundraising events, including Bike for Books and the annual book sale.
“We live for it, it is part of our community and we use it,” Ms. Smith said.
Ms. Smith and Ms. Young both said they were proud of the accomplishments in recent years and even though they would like to have a younger generation start to participate in the library, they aren’t going anywhere.
“You can’t walk away from it,” Ms. Young said. “We all have a lot invested in it.”
It doesn’t take much to be a member of the association, Ms. Smith said.
“Just drop by,” she said. “Come to a meeting; come talk to the librarian,”
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the library.
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
